OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Sadly, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb in the Sooner State, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has reported Oklahoma’s first COVID-19 related pediatric death.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first child impacted by COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Oklahoma. Our prayers are with the family and community as they mourn the loss of a young, innocent life,” said Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye, MD. “As the pandemic continues to tragically impact families in our state, we can remain vigilant to prevent the spread by actively protecting each other.”