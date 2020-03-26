Breaking News
Jimmy Buffett launches virtual tour for fans to watch concerts at home

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 09: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World” at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Jimmy Buffett is hitting the road! The internet highway that is.

Starting Wednesday, March 25 and every Wednesday and Saturday at 8 p.m. EST Buffett will be re-broadcasting shows from his live archives via margaritaville.tv

You can also listen to the concerts on Radio Margaritaville on Sirus/XM.

Here’s the full Cabin Fever Virtual Tour schedule:

March 25: Live from Key West, Florida (2015)

March 28: Live from The Gorge in George, Washington (1996)

April 1: Live from The Coyote Drive-In at Fort Worth, Texas (2014)

April 4: Live from Honolulu, Hawaii (2004)

April 8: Live from Paris France (2017)

April 11: The Millennium Show Live from Los Angeles, California (1999)

April 15: Live from Australia (2011)

April 18: Live from Mansfield, Massachusetts (1994)

April 22: Live from Bora Bora (2010)

April 25: Live from Hartford, Connecticut (1995)

April 29: Live from Wellington, New Zealand (2017)

May 2: Far Side of the World Show (various years and cities)

May 6: Live from Dublin, Ireland (2019)

May 9: Live from Key West, Florida (2015)

