CINCINNATI, Ohio (KFOR) – A former Sooner running back will not face charges following a shooting outside of his home in Cincinnati.

Earlier this month, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported shooting outside of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s home.

Investigators learned that a child had been shot.

On Thursday, officials confirmed that Joe Mixon would not be charged for the crime.

According to ESPN, prosecutors claim that Lamonte Brewer, who is listed as the boyfriend of Mixon’s sister, fired 11 rounds at the victim, who is Mixon’s neighbor.

Brewer is facing assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability charges.

Shalonda Mixon, Joe Mixon’s sister, is also facing tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice charge.s