Johnston Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scam happening on the east side of the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, a clean-cut, male subject driving a white SUV was reportedly going to homes on the east side of the county and telling the owners their home/property would be sold in a tax auction if they did not pay him money.

The Johnston County Treasurer’s Office reports this is a scam and is not sending anyone to any homes to collect money.

Residents should not give this person money, and instead contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.