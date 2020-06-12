Live Now
KFOR Noon News

Johnston Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scam happening on the east side of the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, a clean-cut, male subject driving a white SUV was reportedly going to homes on the east side of the county and telling the owners their home/property would be sold in a tax auction if they did not pay him money.

The Johnston County Treasurer’s Office reports this is a scam and is not sending anyone to any homes to collect money.

Residents should not give this person money, and instead contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter