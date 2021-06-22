Josh Duggar child porn case: ‘no valid reason,’ for 6-month trial delay, says U.S. Attorney

The state does not oppose "a reasonable continuance" — of approximately 3 months

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “There exists no legally or factually valid reason supporting a continuance until February of 2022,” according to the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas’ motion in response to Josh Duggar’s attorney’s trial extension request.

The trial was to begin on July 6, 2021, in Fayetteville’s federal court before U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks.

Last week, Duggar’s attorneys filed a court motion asking for a six-month continuance because additional time was needed to examine digital evidence. And, the defendant’s attorney, Justin Gelfand, has federal criminal trials from July through November 2021.

On Monday, June 21, U.S. attorneys said, “a continuance as requested until February of 2022 would result in unnecessary delay.”

However, they would not be opposed to a three-month continuance. A judge will decide on the timeline change request.

In May 2019, Duggar was charged with a two-count federal indictment for receipt and possession of child pornography.

May 5, 2021. Joshua Duggar (R), attorney Travis Story (L), released from the Washington County Detention Center. Fayetteville, AR.

Duggar currently resides at a home in Washington County with another couple on a court-ordered agreement and he is to stay at the home until the trial begins.

The former reality star and his wife Anna are expecting their seventh child in the fall, according to a social media announcement made by the couple.

The TLC network pulled the show “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 after it was revealed Duggar had molested five girls — four were his sisters.