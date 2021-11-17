Josh Duggar’s 7th baby born weeks before his child porn trial

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Former TLC reality star Josh Duggar and his wife Anna announced the birth of their seventh child on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Anna Duggar shared a photo of their newborn daughter, writing, “Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!“

Madyson was born on October 23 and weighed seven pounds, nine ounces and was 20 inches long, according to Anna’s Instagram story.

Josh Duggar is less than two weeks away from the beginning of his trial in a child porn case. He is facing two charges; one for receipt of child porn and another for child porn possession. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Shortly after Josh Duggar was charged by indictment, The Learning Channel released a statement to PEOPLE Magazine on the allegations against the former 19 Kids and Counting star.

19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015.

Duggar’s trial begins on November 30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.