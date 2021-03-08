Josh Jacobs’ case closed; DUI charges dropped against Raiders RB

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A traffic case involving Las Vegas Raiders player Josh Jacobs is closed after he completed community service and paid a fine stemming from a vehicle crash in January near McCarran International Airport.

Lawyers for the 23-year-old running back said Monday he mentored at a Boys & Girls Club and paid a $500 fine on traffic violation. Jacobs received several stitches for a cut forehead and was initially also charged with driving under the influence after the crash early Jan. 4. The DUI charge was later dropped because Jacobs’ blood-alcohol level was below the legal limit.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter