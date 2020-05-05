Judge grants temporary injunction allowing Norman salons to reopen

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A judge grants a temporary injunction to salon owners after a group of them sued the mayor of Norman for an emergency order not letting salons open until May 15.

Le Visage Spa & Wellness, Lion Salon, and Polished Beauty Spa sought a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction against Mayor Breea Clark.

“What we had to do was fight for this very small issue within her order that turned out to be a very big issue obviously, constitutionally, a very big issue to our clients,” Sam Talley, attorney for the plaintiffs, said. “It was based only on the law, it was a legal decision, it wasn’t based on policy, it wasn’t based on politics.”

The judge denied the hearing for the restraining order but granted the injunction.The plaintiffs argue the mayor’s proclamation violates the salon owners’ constitutional rights, specially the Equal Protection Clause.

According to the motion,

“There is no reason or basis to single out [the] Plaintiff’s businesses. All other businesses are treated equally statewide. The city of Norman is the only city in the state where a person cannot get a haircut.”

Some people in Norman echoed those thoughts.

“What gives them the right to take that away from the other salons and give it to others,” Olivia Hampton said.

Attorneys for the mayor argued when there are differences in state and local emergency proclamations, the more restrictive one prevails.

Mayor Clark said earlier in statement that reads, “Given we are in the middle of a pandemic with no vaccine and studies have shown as many as 50% of people who carry the virus are asymptomatic, it is not unreasonable to wait to open close contact industries where social distancing is impossible. Not just for the safety of the clients, but for the employees as well. I understand the strain that these unprecedented events have put on many industries particularly those who are unable to get the unemployment assistance they need because of continued delays at the state level. While salons will be open in less than two weeks, if these salon owners feel a lawsuit is something they need to do that is their prerogative.”

We reached out to her again for a reaction on the judge’s decision but haven’t heard back.

Talley says his clients plan to open their businesses back up tomorrow.