Judge puts temporary restraining order on executive order, allowing bars to stay open past 11 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A judge put a temporary restraining order on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order that required bars to close at 11 p.m.

There will be another hearing on Dec. 30.

Frank Urbanic is representing six bars in a lawsuit against the governor.

“We do not believe the governor has the authority to create an order that has a legally binding mandate on businesses, so to regulate businesses in this way. We do not believe that the ABLE (Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement) Commission has the authority to enforce an executive order that the governor has done,” he said.

While the judge’s decision on a restraining order only applies to the bars named in the case, Urbanic believes the ABLE commission isn’t cracking down on any businesses, though that hasn’t been confirmed.

“From what I’ve heard, ABLE has said they are not enforcing the governor’s orders on anybody,” he said.

Urbanic says even with the rise in COVID cases, the governor overstepped his power, taking on a legislative role to pass the order.

“That is a huge separation of powers issue and something that is not taken care of now, then it’s just going to only get worse in the future,” he said. “The law still must be followed. It doesn’t matter how noble the cause is, our elected officials or government officials can only act pursuant to the power that they’re allowed to act pursuant to.”

The governor’s office released a statement in response to the judge’s decision. It reads:

“I am disappointed in today’s ruling, because my first priority as governor is to protect the health and lives of all Oklahomans. Many other states have closed bars completely and banned indoor dining while my Executive Order maintains the right balance between protecting public health and keeping businesses open safely. We look forward to making our case at the hearing on Dec. 30.”