Julius Jones supporters deliver 6 million signature petition to Pardon and Parole Board offices

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Julius Jones’ family and supporters carried 20 boxes four blocks to the Pardon and Parole Board offices. Those boxes are filled with over six million signatures calling for Jones’ release from prison.

“Julius has fallen through some major, dark and deadly cracks,” said the Rev. Cece Jones-Davis, Julius Jones Coalition founder. “It would be somebody’s life saved. I don’t even know how to wrap my mind around all of what that means, but it’s not just about saving Julius from execution wrongfully. It’s also about restoring the Jones family.”

Jones was convicted back in 2002 after the 1999 murder of Paul Howell.

He’s now sitting on death row and hoping for a miracle.

Oklahomans march in support of Julius Jones.

Meanwhile, his supporters say Jones didn’t commit the murder and claim DNA found on a bandana used as evidence against him doesn’t constitute a match under law enforcement standards.

And in the last few years, his case has gained attention from celebrities like Kim Kardashian and NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield.

This week, Jones’ application showed up on the Pardon and Parole Board’s March commutation docket, meaning the board could soon vote to hear his plea for commutation.

“We know that they are going to review Julius’ case, beginning to review his case on March the 8th. This is our way of pleading with them, to say, ‘Please hear us. We’re crying out for this man’s life and we’re not alone. We’ve got so many people behind him,’” Jones-Davis said.

Julius Jones

Jones’ best friend, Jimmy Lawson, took the podium to share a message from Jones himself. Jones says he’s grateful.

“It reminds me that God has not forgotten me, through some 6 million plus people, not to mention many more out there, pushing for my sentence to be commuted,” Julius Jones said.

Jones’ sister, Antoinette Jones, was also at the march, saying his family just wants him freed.

“It would mean so much to me. I don’t even think I could be able to put it in words what it would mean to have him released back into the community and back at home,” Antoinette said.

Justice for Julius Jones

In the past, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has said those defending Jones have “misinformation and lies regarding the trial and evidence” in the case.

Attorney General Mike Hunter has also come out in recent months with the same allegations.