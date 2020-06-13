June 13, 1998: Rare OKC twister defies nature, spins clockwise

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Twenty-two years ago, Kent Fauss captured a powerful tornado on his camcorder in Oklahoma.

It started as a waterspout on Lake Hefner and then hit land.

“It kinda shocked me. When I looked at it later, I didn’t realize what I filmed,” Fauss said.

The tornado moved across north Oklahoma City and even toppled a broadcast tower in KFOR’s backyard.

He wasn’t scared back then when he was shooting the video, and he was in a perfect location to capture the spectacular twister.

“I was on 15th floor of the old Founders Tower up in my office,” Fauss said. “I guess what was really unique, most tornadoes are shot from ground up, but this was filmed from above the tornado, shooting down, and made it more dramatic.”

Another unusual fact about Fauss’s tornado is that it was anti-cyclonic, meaning it was rotating clockwise as opposed to the typical counter-clockwise rotation we generally see. It also gave him 15 minutes of fame.

“I didn’t realize how much damage there really was by looking through the camcorder until I looked back through,” he said.

Fauss is from oklahoma, so he knows a lot about our wild weather, and this twister in 1998 wasn’t the only one he’s seen.

“I’ve been in a couple tornadoes that were too close for comfort,” he said.

And looking back at the 22 years that have passed since he shot that tornado footage, well, he can’t quite get it out of his mind.

“It rattled my nerves when I look back at the video, but like I said, I didn’t even know what I was filming,” Fauss said.

Fauss is now semi-retired and enjoys playing in his acoustic red dirt band.