MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has found a former Oklahoma County resident guilty of starving her 15-year-old son to death.

On Friday, a jury found Shanda Vander Ark guilty of felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

Vander Ark is scheduled to be sentenced in January, the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office said. She faces up to life in prison.

Her son, Timothy Ferguson, who prosecutors say had “some sort of incapacity or mental incapacity” was found dead at the family’s Norton Shores home in July of 2022. He weighed just 69 pounds.

An autopsy determined Ferguson died from dehydration and extreme emaciation due to malnutrition and starvation. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Vander Ark allegedly denied her son food, fed him only bread or bread soaked in hot sauce, poured hot sauce down his throat and placed him in an ice bath the day before his death — believed to be the cause of the hypothermia — prosecutors said in court in 2022. He was also forced to sleep in a closet with an alarm on the door.

Prior to the trial, Vander Ark was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.

Vander Ark has a 21-year-old son who also faces a charge of first-degree child abuse in the case. A trial date has not been scheduled.