BRENHAM, Tex. (KFOR) – Just in time for spring, Blue Bell is releasing ‘Peachy Peach’ ice cream in stores now.

Peachy Peach is a creamy peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches.

“Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice cream parlor,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “We introduced this flavor in 2012, but only in the 3-gallon size that you see at parlors. It has never been available for purchase in grocery stores. We want to share this delicious flavor with even more people. It is a great addition to our in-store lineup.”

Blue Bell also says the newest flavor addition also makes a tasty milkshake.

“If you love milkshakes we highly recommend you try one made with our Peachy Peach Ice Cream,” Breed said. “This flavor has done so well for ice cream parlors and restaurants because it is the perfect base for a great-tasting milkshake.”

Peachy Peach is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Find Blue Bell’s Peachy Peach in a store near you.