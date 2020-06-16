“Just watch your kids,” Mother shares warning after drowning scare with 3-year-old daughter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drowning is the number on cause of deaths in Oklahoma for children under the age of four.

On Monday night, one Oklahoma City family found out that even something as simple as bath time can be dangerous.

Crystal Defrange, a mother of three, says it all happened so fast. One second she was giving her daughters a bath, the next panic.

“I went to go get their clothes, and it only took a second and she went under,” Crystal told News 4. “A lot of water came out and she started coughing.”

Her 3-year-old was gasping for air, her other daughter was crying, and during this her oldest daughter made the quick decision to call 911.

“First the fire department came, then they [EMSA] came. They made her comfortable, then they asked what we wanted to do,” Crystal said. “Me of course, I said I just want to take her in and get her checked. It is scary.”

Crystal was lucky. Her daughter is home and back to her normal self, but that’s not always the case.

“Parenting is a really hard job. Especially when the children are so vulnerable they don’t have any sense at all,” Laura Gamino with Safe Kids Oklahoma told News 4. “They are are just delighted with water, they are just going to jump in and gleefully play.”

Gamino says she knows it can be tough, but when you are with your kids around water it’s important to stay within arms reach of them.

That goes for the pool, lake, and even bath tubs. Keeping that touch supervision could safe their lives.

“It’s just so important so you can just grab them, and not let them get away from you, not get distracted,” Gamino said. “It will be sudden and silent, you will not hear them when they go under.”

Crystal knows just how lucky she is because she says she had friends and family that have lost children to a similar incident.

She cautions parents to always keep an eye on your kids, because even looking away for a few moments to grab clothes can end in tragedy.

“It just takes a second. Even with swimming pools and something like that with it being summer and stuff,” Crystal said. “Just watch your kids.”