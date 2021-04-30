Kansas City Drafts Creed Humphrey 63rd Overall

News
Posted: / Updated:

Creed Humphrey is the first Oklahoma Sooner off the draft board in the 2021 NFL Draft. Creed Humphrey was taken 63rd overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Many mock drafts had Humphrey going in the first round, but he snuck in at the end of the second round. Humphrey, a Shawnee native, will play with his OU teammate Orlando Brown, Jr. once again.

Humphrey’s college coach Lincoln Riley issued this statement on his former center saying, “Creed was certainly one of our leaders the last couple of years. He stuck out early in his career, became the starting center and developed into a really good all-around player and a good leader. He’s certainly one of the more talented offensive linemen we’ve had come through our program. I think he’ll have a long and very positive career in the NFL.”

His new quarterback Patrick Mahomes clearly wasn’t upset with the draft pick weighing in on Twitter.

Humphrey is known as a center, but is also thought of as a possible guard at the next level.

