Kansas man dies in Noble County vehicle crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Kansas man died Thursday in a vehicle crash in Noble County.

Billy Dean Burrow, 71, of Hunnewell, Kan., died in a crash on U.S. 177, one mile north of Blackwell, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Burrow was driving a 1990 Ford pickup north on U.S. 177 when, for an unknown reason, he went off the left side of the road at approximately 12:37 p.m. and crashed into a concrete culvert, according to the news release.

Burrow’s body was pinned in the vehicle for about an hour and a half. Blackwell firefighters extricated Burrow’s body, the news release states.

A 53-year-old Hunnewell man, who was a passenger in the pickup, was flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was treated and released from the hospital, according to the news release.

Burrow was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred. The passenger was wearing his seatbelt, the news release states.

