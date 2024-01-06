An at-risk man is missing who was last seen in Lawton back on December 29th, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – An at-risk man is missing who was last seen in Lawton back on December 29th, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A Kasey Alert was sent out by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Saturday night that reported 38-year-old Jason Kodaseet missing around 11 a.m. near Cache Road Square in Lawton.

Officials reported Jason being last seen wearing a red hoodie, black jacket, and black Nike shoes.

Jason Kodaseet. {OHP}

He is also said to have black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you have any information you are asked to contact law enforcement or tribal authorities by dialing 911.