Kendrick Perkins Talks Thunder, Blossoming Media Career

After a NBA career that spanned 15 seasons came to a close Kendrick Perkins took an unexpected path to network TV.

Perkins hoped to get into coaching after hanging up his high tops, so he took to social media to show off his knowledge of the game.

Instead of catching the attention of NBA teams Perkins caught the attention of ESPN, Fox Sports and other media outlets.

That’s led to a blossoming media career, where you can see Kendrick on ESPN almost every afternoon.

Perk has been a long time fan favorite among Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

In an exclusive interview the Texas discusses the franchise’s roller coaster first decade of basketball in Oklahoma City.

Check out the video above to hear about the James Harden trade, Kevin Durant’s exit from OKC, Russell Westbrook’s legacy and more.

