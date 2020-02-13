KFOR legend, former chief meteorologist Jim Williams dies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jim Williams, an Oklahoma broadcast legend, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the age of 91.

Jim, a Muskogee native, was KFOR’s chief meteorologist.

Jim started working for KFOR in 1958, and for 32 years he alerted residents across our area to crucial weather developments.









Jim Williams, legendary KFOR chief meteorologist

Community members across the metro area invited Jim into their homes and trusted him to provide the information that would keep their family safe.

KFOR, originally WKY-TV, became Oklahoma’s first television station when it was founded in 1949.

The news broadcast was only 10 minutes long back then and still used newspaper photos.

Jim joined the team and went on to become a broadcast news pioneer in the state, ushering in the era of using radar.

“I learned so much just by being here at the right time, and I’m fortunate to be able to say that, but that’s the truth, and I just feel like I was here at the right time,” Williams said during KFOR’s 65th anniversary.

Jim retired from KFOR in 1990.

Prior to becoming the “Weatherman” to many Oklahomans, Jim was an instructor for the Air Force, teaching weather to new pilots from 1952 to 1956. He was employed by both TWA and Continental Airlines from 1956 to 1957.

Jim was a loving husband, father of five, grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 13.

