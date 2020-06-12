KFOR Oklahoma’s News 4 nominated for 11 regional Emmy awards

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/NEXSTAR) – The Heartland Regional Emmy chapter announced 11 Emmy nominations for KFOR Oklahoma’s News 4. From breaking news reporting to outstanding news team and weather coverage, KFOR News 4 garnered more Emmy nominations than any other Oklahoma TV station.

“I’m so proud of our team. These journalists are dedicated to the people of Oklahoma. Day in and day out, they’ve made it their mission to live up to the promise we’ve made to our viewers. KFOR will always be, “Looking Out 4 You,” said Natalie Hughes, News Director of KFOR Oklahoma’s News 4 and KAUT Freedom 43 TV.

KFOR Oklahoma’s News 4 produces 11 newscasts every weekday, broadcasting more news and weather than any other TV station in Oklahoma. “Since Channel 4 signed on in June of 1949, we have blazed a trail of outstanding journalism and weather coverage that has spanned more than 70 years. What an honor to receive 11 Emmy nominations. In our world of instant communications, our work is not only seen in Oklahoma, it can be viewed across the country because of our strong digital presence,” said Wes Milbourn, Vice President and General Manager of KFOR News 4 and KAUT Freedom 43 TV.

KFOR News 4 led Oklahoma television stations with 11 nominations. The Heartland Regional Emmy Awards ceremony will take place Saturday evening, July 25th. The awards ceremony will be held virtually and livestreamed on the internet.