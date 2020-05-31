KFOR photojournalist hit with projectile while covering Sunday protest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR photojournalist Chris McBee was injured Sunday night when he was hit in the arm by a tear gas canister while covering the protests outside of Oklahoma City Police Headquarters.

On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., hundreds if not thousands of Oklahomans gathered in Oklahoma City to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As night fell, tensions again ran high.

Around 9:20 p.m. protesters ran from the barricades in front of the OKCPD headquarters due to an unknown escalation.

Tear gas and nonlethal weapons were used on those in the area, including KFOR reporters and photojournalists.

Thankfully the only injury to our crews was a contusion/abrasion on the arm of photojournalist Chris McBee. He did not need additional medical attention.

Photojournalist Chris McBee’s injury sustained while covering protests in OKC

After the unrest began, Mayor David Holt issued a partial curfew for a designated area downtown where the Oklahoma County Jail and OKCPD headquarters are located.

Officers began to force the crowds out of the area and enforce the curfew.

The curfew will remain in place until Mayor Holt signs another declaration cancelling it.