A green is prepared by the grounds crew outside the clubhouse ahead of practices before the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — The 2020 U.S. Open Championship continues on Friday and that is forcing some changes to the KFOR afternoon news and programming lineup.

KFOR FRIDAY SPECIAL PROGRAMMING:

1:00 p.m. The Drew Barrymore Show

2:00 p.m. The Drew Barrymore Show

3:00 p.m. U.S. Championship Coverage

6:00 p.m. KFOR News



