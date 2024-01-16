OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Longtime photographer, our friend, Gene Rickman passed away over the weekend.

Gene had been with KFOR for 12 years, covering stories across the state of Oklahoma.

He was born in California, but in addition to his work at Channel 4, he had spent time at television stations in Phoenix, Kansas City, Dallas and Tulsa.

Gene was a news photojournalist, but he loved covering sports.

He would often volunteer for any sports segment he heard about.

Katelyn Ogle and Gene Rickman Gene Rickman

Many of us jokingly called him “Mean Gene”, but in reality he was one of the sweetest, kindest people you’d ever meet.

Gene leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Angie and their son, Wil.

Gene had just turned 52 this past Friday.

He was a friend to everyone in the KFOR newsroom and will miss him greatly.

Oklahoma Governor Stitt on Tuesday, sent condolences to Gene Rickman’s family and KFOR for his service to Oklahoma communities.

As a photojournalist, Gene often worked with local law enforcement to gather information on important stories, and many remember him fondly from their time working together.