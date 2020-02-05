KFOR stormtracker, good Samaritans help stuck driver

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thanks to a winter storm, slick and hazardous road conditions wreaked havoc for some drivers Wednesday morning.

One KFOR stormtracker, Chris McBee, was surveying road conditions when he came across a driver in a convertible with its top down stuck on the side of the road.

McBee got out to help the driver by pushing the vehicle while the driver accelerated.

Another vehicle stopped to help and thanks to all three men, they were able to push the vehicle back onto the roadway.

But, moments later, the driver became stuck again.

The driver told McBee he's from Chicago and this weather is "top down weather."

McBee told KFOR road conditions Wednesday morning were like a "skating rink."