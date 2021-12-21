16-year-old battling second bout with cancer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nicholas Timmons is showing off his prized shoe collection, stored on protective shelving in his bedroom in Healdton.

“These are off white Hyperdunks,” he explains. “They are a sample pair before the official release. One of only 25 made.”

He explains why he has some of the most coveted athletic shoes on the planet with a smile.

“I got these with Make a Wish,” he said.

Nicholas Timmons

It’s clear this 16-year-old probably won’t lace up such rare shoes to shoot hoops in the driveway.

He doesn’t take them, or his health for granted right now.

His mother Lisa explains, “Nicholas has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He was diagnosed July 20th of 2020.”

Lisa explains that a mass was found in her son’s chest.

He immediately went to OU Children’s Hospital and Jimmy Everest Cancer Center for treatment including chemotherapy, radiation and eventually a stem cell transplant.

Nicholas is a straight A student in Healdton, supported by his Bulldog family there.

His mother says he’s been incredibly gracious about cancer’s interruption to his busy life.

Nicholas and his family.

When asked about it, Nicholas says, “It was more just understanding what we had to do to get rid of it, and get healthy again. The first round made me the sickest, and I had some rough days.”

He says “first round” because just eight weeks after the cancer was cleared, he started feeling pain return in his chest. The cancer had returned.

He now faces a year of additional treatments, and possibly another stem cell transplant.

“He’s not in remission, but it’s shrinking,” says his mother, who says the past year has been a roller coaster ride. “I can’t even explain it. It still scares me and I still think sometimes that this can’t be my kid. It can’t be happening to him.”

Nicholas adds, “The nurses and doctors at OU are really amazing.”

Nicholas is loved.

His mother agrees, “They took us in like family from day one.”

To help pass the time on long treatment days, he plays video games or cards supplied at the JEC Clinic, and the child-life specialist finds large, complex Lego projects for him to build.

Nicholas is working to get better and continue with his ambitious life goals.

He wants to go into a career in the medical field and he’s not afraid of challenges.

“I’ve met some people who have harder, long battles. They have been big inspiration.”

If you’d like to help teens like Nicholas fight cancer, consider donating to JECFriends.org.