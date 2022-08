OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is honored and privileged to share with you stories of the children and healthcare heroes battling cancer at Jimmy Everest Cancer Center at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital.

Two KFOR team members who brings you those stories – including news 4’s Tara Blume – were honored for their work on “Kids with Courage.”

That award came from the Friends of the Jimmy Everest Center.

The organization recently raised more than $100,000 to support Oklahoma kids fighting cancer.