OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Seven years ago, KFOR began our series of “Kids with Courage” profiles.

Our goal was to highlight some remarkable kids in the fight of their lives and show the amazing work being done at Jimmy Everest Cancer Center.

It was 2016 when we first introduced you to then 4-year-old Katie Green from Moore, Oklahoma.

“She is one of the most adorable patients I’ve had the pleasure of taking care of,” said pediatric oncologist Dr. Osman Khan.

Khan was Katie’s doctor when her parents rushed her to Oklahoma’s Children’s Hospital with frightening symptoms, following a virus she just couldn’t shake.

“As soon as we went into the pediatrician, he noticed her spleen was large, and she was too pale, so we ended up here the next day,” explains Katie’s mom, Susan Green.

The Greens always called Katie their miracle baby, since she arrived after their other daughter had grown up and left home.

The diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, was devastating. But with the guidance of her medical team, Katie embarked on a two-and-a-half-year treatment plan.

“I am 5 years cancer free and I’m a long-term cancer survivor,” says Katie Green, who is now 11 years old.

She recently celebrated her survivor status at the “Race For Time” benefit, which raises money for families fighting cancer.

“And when she was diagnosed, we didn’t even know if they were going to make it to four. To be happy and healthy, it’s just a gift you can’t get anywhere else,” says Susan Green.

She says remembering those intensive months of treatment and hospitalizations is still hard, but the silver lining was the staff at Jimmy Everest.

“It was just scary and overwhelming—but they were wonderful. They became like our family—they still are,” Susan says. “When we go up there, they all know Katie and come running and say ‘How’s Katie?'”

And Katie is great. She is still the happiest playing outside.

She laughs when asked what her favorite playground equipment is.

“My favorite thing on the playground is swinging… duh!” exclaims Katie.

Katie’s spicy remark adds to the sweetness of knowing her cancer is cured.

Her mother Susan laughs, “Now to look back and see we made it—it’s incredible.”

If you’d like to help kids like Katie fight cancer, consider donating to JECFriends.org