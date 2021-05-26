Kids with Courage: Edmond boy beats leukemia, takes flight

Kids with Courage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Noah Branscum gasps and laughs as he handles the controls in a flight simulator on Altus Airforce Base.

For one day, this Edmond boy is living large as a “Pilot for a Day.”

Photo goes with story
Noah getting briefed.

Along with flight training, he eagerly climbs into a KC-135 Stratotanker. Later he mans the controls in a base fire truck, spraying an aircraft in a simulated fire. KFOR first featured Noah almost two years ago when he was a five year old obsessed with Batman.

“This is the cape Noah wore for the first six months after he was diagnosed,” explains his mother, Amber. “He wore it everywhere, and if there was a hole, we patched it.”

Photo goes with story
Noah, flight ready.

Amber carefully protected that cape because it helped Noah along his journey to beat leukemia.

Fighting alongside him since he was just three has been his medical team at Jimmy Everest Cancer Center.

Photo goes with story
Noah, flight ready.

Pediatric oncologist Dr. Chinni Pokola says, “Noah loves superheroes a lot and his parents and I use that as a common language to explain procedures.”

Fast forward to today, and Dr. Pokola and others are thrilled to know Noah is a cancer survivor, with his illness and treatments behind him. His mother smiles and says, “He had three and a half years of active chemo-therapy and finished his treatment in June 2019. “

Photo goes with story
Noah at the stick.

Altus Air Force base collaborated with Sheridan’s Sunshine Foundation to give Noah a full day of activities on the base. Sheridan is the daughter of a retired base instructor, and cancer took her life in 2011.

Her family formed the foundation to share her story and her strong sense of purpose in helping others.

Photo goes with story
Noah and his proud family.

“I would say this is one of the best things ever given to us as a family and Noah as a child,” says Amber Branscum. “It’s been a blast, so from the bottom of our hearts, it’s been a big thank you.”

Sgt. Collin Green is a CTCS Instructor at Altus Air Force Base and handed Noah a plaque to commemorate the day. He says, “This seemed like a good opportunity to give back to someone who really, really deserved it.”

Photo goes with story
Noah Branscum, Honorary Pilot

It’s a day the Branscum family will not forget. Their lives have been touched by cancer, but not defeated by it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report