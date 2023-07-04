MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – She’s a dynamic student, heading to Oklahoma State University in the fall. But Brooklyn Hawkin’s senior year at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City took a shocking and unexpected turn.

“Club soccer preseason came and I was struggling, and I didn’t know why. I just couldn’t keep up,” explained Brooklyn.

Her dad, Chad Hawkins, nods and adds, “She’s played soccer since she was 4. No other sports. She focused on that.”

Both Brooklyn and her dad were stunned by the sudden end of a possible college soccer career.

“I had a swollen lymph node and at first I thought it was a benign cyst,” Brooklyn says, pointing to her collarbone.

That small lump was an indicator of a cancerous enemy inside: Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Chad explains what doctors told him, “The main part was a lump that was collapsing her right lung and cutting off the arteries at the top of the heart. So it was in a dangerous area, even though it was in Stage 2 when discovered.”

Brooklyn’s treatment at OU Children’s Hospital and Jimmy Everest Cancer Center included four aggressive rounds of chemotherapy, followed by radiation.

Brooklyn recalls always getting very sick on the 8th day of chemo.

The treatment required her to clear her senior schedule, and instead of all the usual activities, she sometimes found herself getting treatment in the ICU instead.

“I had a teacher read a letter that I wrote to my classmates because I didn’t want to see their reactions,” Brooklyn recalls.

Chad adds, “It puts life as a whole in perspective, knowing if something like that happens to one of your kids, you’d trade places so they wouldn’t have to go through it.”

Chad and Brooklyn say they really treasure just normal life, including a trip to the snow-cone stand.

They’re grateful for care they received at Jimmy Everest Cancer Center to beat back her cancer.

“They treated me like family there. I had the best nurses, the best doctors, they were always there to help,” says Brooklyn.

Brooklyn made it back to school, where she was the focus of “Swag Week.” Her fellow students raised over $90,000, and she paid forward 20 percent of it to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

That memory brings a smile.

“SWAG week was one week after I got to ring the bell, saying I was done with chemo and done with radiation and I was in remission,” she recalls. “I’m glad it’s over, I’m glad of the final diagnosis—I’m ecstatic.”

Brooklyn plans to take nonprofit management in college.

She’s already started her own nonprofit called “In The Middle of a Miracle.” It’s a place she never wanted to be, but it changed her life.

“I was given a platform, and I don’t want to waste it,” Brooklyn explains.

If you’d like to help kids like Brooklyn fight cancer, consider donating to JECFriends.org.