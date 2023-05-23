OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Every year when Oklahoma gets a rare winter snowstorm, most kids can’t wait to run outside and throw a snowball or go sledding, but for seven-year-old Zakai Roberson of Oklahoma City, the snow has to come inside for him to enjoy it.

Zakai’s mother, Tina Baker, explains “I allow my older daughters to bring snow in for him, because he can’t go outside when it’s cold. Sometimes we put it inside the freezer and save it for later.”

It’s just one of many adjustments Zakai’s mom makes to normalize life for Zakai who has sickle cell anemia.

She explains “Before Zakai was 2 years old, he had 6 blood transfusions, he had pneumonia twice. I’ve been paying more attention to the weather.”

“I have sickle cell and I have to button up and all that stuff.” Zakai says.

Sickle cell anemia is an inherited disorder, turning normally round blood cells into rigid sickle shapes that can clump, potentially causing long-term organ damage. It often results in episodes of pain and swelling for patients.

Zakai explains “I feel this kind of pain in my back sometimes, and in my legs. My back hurts inside,” he says motioning to his lower back.

Hot weather also plays a factor.

His mother says, “When it’s hot I make sure he has plenty of water because with Sickle Cell anemia, you have to stay hydrated and stay warm to allow the blood cells to flow through the body freely.”

Zakai and his mother also rely heavily on their medical team at Jimmy Everest Cancer Center to stay well and thrive.

“The staff at JEC are such a blessing to us, loving and kind and always welcoming.”

Tina says it’s amazing to watch Zakai grow, filled with joy and concern for others more than himself.

“He’s loving, he’s kind, ever since he was two and he could talk, he’s always said he’s going to take care of me.”

Gene therapies for sickle cell anemia are showing promise, essentially correcting the shape of a patient’s blood cells. Some patients are finding relief through stem cell transplants. Zakai’s family is hopeful those medical advances can help him live a long, enjoyable life. Currently, he enjoys reading, playing drums, and keeping up with his sisters.

He says “I swim with my sisters and cousins, and sometimes when I am worn out I have to sit down.”

If you’d like to help kids like Zakai get the treatment and care they need and deserve, please consider donating to JECFriends.org.