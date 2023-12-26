CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – “We call him King,” says Stephanie Harp about her 6-year-old son, Kingston Potts. “The reason he’s still here is his determination.”

Wind back the clock to when King was just 2 years old, and the first signs of his battle ahead began to appear.

He was growing up in Clinton with his mother and his brother, Adrian. His mother became increasingly concerned because King had persistent fevers that sent them to the ER and quick clinics repeatedly.

Stephanie recalls, “We woke up and Kingston couldn’t walk. He was trying to army crawl to the bathroom and it was just the most pitiful sight.”

Desperate, Stephenie’s journey for an answer led to OU Children’s Hospital where, to her relief, she was finally able to get a diagnosis of leukemia.

Despite how devastating that word is, Stephanie was glad King could get treatment.

Tragically, he ended up being allergic to a key chemotherapy drug, Methotrexate, which resulted in painful blisters across his body.

“It was like a chemical burn from the inside of his body to the outside of his body,” recalls Stephanie. “It was so severe we had wound care treating the areas where he had no skin left on his body. I am thankful for that team of doctors because they were able to put their heads together.”

After pausing chemotherapy so King’s blisters could heal, doctors decided to put Kingston on half-doses, balancing his allergic response with the drug’s life-saving properties.

“To me, Kingston is the epitome of courage– he’s the true definition of courage,” says Stephanie.

Kingston recovered and rang the bell at Jimmy Everest Cancer Center after his remission and extended therapy.

These days he loves to hang out with his older brother Adrian, playing on swing sets. He does suffer some long-term problems due to his illness, including chronic hypertension and brain fog.

“When I asked him what he wants to be when he grows up– he said I just want to sleep. I want to be a police officer too but I want to sleep a lot,” says Stephanie.

This family is so grateful for their JEC medical team, King’s perseverance, and their love for each other, allowing them to dream of brighter days ahead.

If you’d like to help children like Kingston Potts, consider donating to JECFriends.org.