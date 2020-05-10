Kingfisher Co. authorities investigate shooting, rollover crash

HENNESSY, Okla. (KFOR) – Kingfisher County authorities are investigating after a shooting and subsequent rollover crash occurred near Hennessy Saturday night.

All of this happened around 9:30 p.m., just northwest of town at a party. 

The Sheriff tells KFOR there were a number of injuries reported.

The shooting sparked a rollover accident as the suspect attempted a getaway.

Authorities say the suspect was in the vehicle that rolled after being forced to wreck by another person.

Right now, authorities say the gunman is cooperating with the investigation.

More information is expected to be released Monday.

