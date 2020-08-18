Kingfisher Heritage Elementary switches to distance learning after multiple teachers test positive for COVID-19

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Kingfisher Public Schools have decided one elementary school with transition to the district’s Distance Learning Plan after several students and teachers tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to parents Monday, Superintendent Jason Sternberger said the elementary school will transition to distance learning in the hopes to stem the outbreak to other schools in the district.

“We have had 2 teachers there test positive, and 2 others who were identified as being in ‘close contact,'” said Sternberger.

Siblings of Heritage Elementary are also asked not to return to their schools until their COVID status is determined.

“This is new to all of us and we will do our best to make sure we get you the most up-to-date information,” said Sternberger.

It is unclear at this time if this transition will be permanent for the semester.

