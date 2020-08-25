Kingfisher Public Schools investigates alleged hazing by football coaches

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials with Kingfisher Public Schools confirm they are investigating an alleged incident involving football coaches hazing players during practice.

On Tuesday morning, News 4 received a call from a concerned Kingfisher parent. She told News 4 the Kingfisher High School football coaches singled out a player at a recent practice and allegedly made him stand in the middle of a circle while others players took turns tackling him.

She claims her son had to carry him off the field because he was having trouble breathing.

Superintendent of Kingfisher Public Schools, Jason Sternberger, told News 4 over the phone Monday that the district is investigating.

