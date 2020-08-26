Kingston man found drowned in Lake Texoma by fisherman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Department of Public Safety are investigating after a fisherman found a 49-year-old Kingston man drowned in Lake Texoma Tuesday morning.

Officials say Lukus Caldwell was found around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday by a fisherman on Lake Texoma in the Little Glasses area.

Caldwell was in 3 feet of water and 15 feet from shoreline.

Officials say he was not wearing a personal flotation device.

The incident remains under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Recent Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter