Kingston man found drowned in Lake Texoma by fisherman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Department of Public Safety are investigating after a fisherman found a 49-year-old Kingston man drowned in Lake Texoma Tuesday morning.
Officials say Lukus Caldwell was found around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday by a fisherman on Lake Texoma in the Little Glasses area.
Caldwell was in 3 feet of water and 15 feet from shoreline.
Officials say he was not wearing a personal flotation device.
The incident remains under investigation and no other information is available at this time.
