Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma to receive thousands from US Dept. of Transportation for COVID-19 response

CARNEGIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the US Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced one Oklahoma tribe will receive more than $100,000 to support transit operations during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma will receive $191,316 for operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs for its transit service in west central Oklahoma.

This comes as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act $1.4 million grants awarded to nine tribal governments by the FTA.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA has issued a Safety Advisory with recommended actions for transit agencies to reduce the risk of coronavirus among transit employees and passengers.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

Transit agencies should follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommendations for the spread of COVID-19, which include face coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing, facility and vehicle cleaning, and other measures to the maximum extent practicable.

Recent Headlines: