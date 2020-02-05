Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Actor Kirk Douglas attends the ceremony honoring his son actor Michael Douglas with a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Hollywood, California on November 6, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Kirk Douglas, award-winning actor who appeared in over 90 movies, has died. He was 103.

Douglas is survived by his wife of 65 years Anne Buydens, and his three sons: Michael, Joel, and Eric.

Known for Golden Age movies like Spartacus, Ace in the Hole, and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Douglas has received three Academy Award nominations, an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

After a helicopter crash in 1991 and a stroke in 1996, he began focusing his time on religion and philanthropy.

Also dipping his toes into writing, Douglas authored ten novels and memoirs.

Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father to actor Michael Douglas, has died. He was 103. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/oZOSOWxHMk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 5, 2020