Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Kirk Douglas, award-winning actor who appeared in over 90 movies, has died. He was 103.
Douglas is survived by his wife of 65 years Anne Buydens, and his three sons: Michael, Joel, and Eric.
Known for Golden Age movies like Spartacus, Ace in the Hole, and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Douglas has received three Academy Award nominations, an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
After a helicopter crash in 1991 and a stroke in 1996, he began focusing his time on religion and philanthropy.
Also dipping his toes into writing, Douglas authored ten novels and memoirs.