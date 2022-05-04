OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “Becoming Fearless” will feature 70 years of firefighting in Oklahoma, dating all the way back to 1889, and will go on display May 16th at the Oklahoma History Center.

The photography exhibit is comprised of 25 black and white pictures and some artifacts, including the 1951 Class A uniform worn by one of Oklahoma City’s first African American firefighters, Marvin O. Nelson.

According to the Oklahoma History Center, “‘Becoming Fearless’ will trace firefighting from the early days of acrobatics, antics and volunteerism in the 1900s to the sophisticated fire safety systems in place today. Feats of agility along with a bit of humor color the early days of firefighters. Horse-drawn fire equipment was the standard from 1889, when the Oklahoma City Fire Department (OCFD) was established, until 1910 when the first motorized firefighting vehicle was introduced. The long shifts lent themselves to the creation of fire stations as second homes and families, including pets or house mascots such as dogs, goats and sheep.”

Oklahoma City and Guthrie both established their fire departments in 1889, followed by Tulsa in 1900, Enid in 1902, and Edmond in 1903. The exhibit will not only be educational but also entertaining.

For more information, visit www.okhistory.org/historycenter or call 405-522-0765. You may want to call ahead to guarantee the exhibit is open before you arrive.