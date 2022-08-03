The Korn Ferry Tour is coming to Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman.

The tour announced that the Compliance Solutions Championship will be held June 22-25 beginning in 2023.

“We are thrilled to partner with Compliance Solutions to bring Korn Ferry Tour golf to The Sooner State,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “Oklahoma is home to incredibly passionate golf fans, and this is a market we’ve been targeting for some time. Our membership is excited about the opportunity to compete at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club at The University of Oklahoma, and I know they’ll receive a warm welcome from the local community. We’re very grateful to Mark Lammert and the Compliance Solutions team for their commitment to the Korn Ferry Tour, and we look forward to making a positive impact in Norman and the greater Oklahoma City area for years to come.”

Former Edmond Santa Fe and Oklahoma golfer Max McGreevy echoed the excitement about the KFT coming to Jimmie Austin.

“It’s amazing. I know we’ve been vying for a Korn Ferry Tour event at Jimmie Austin for a long time now,” said McGreevy. “I know [Sooners Men’s Golf Head] Coach [Ryan] Hybl is very excited about this. I’ve talked to some of the grounds crew, and they’re super thrilled. It’s a golf state; I think you saw that at Southern Hills a little bit, and I think you’ll see it at Jimmie Austin, as well.”

Golf Oklahoma reports the event will be held at Jimmie Austin the next five years.