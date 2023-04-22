Kyler Murray’s legacy was already cemented at Oklahoma. Now it’s forever on display.

OU officially unveiled Murray’s Heisman statue in Heisman park on Saturday. Now every Sooner who’s ever won college football’s most prestigious award now has their statue in place.

Murray quickly thanked the large crowd of fans who were there as his statue was shown to the world.

ESPN reports that a large number of his Cardinals coaches and front office members came to Norman to support him this weekend.

Murray won the 2018 Heisman trophy and is the seventh and most recent Sooner to win the award. You can hear Murray’s quick speech to the crowd in the video above.