WYANDOTTE, Mich. (Storyful/KFOR) – A morning walk turned into an icy rescue from the Detroit River for a newly-adopted Labradoodle named Lucy.

According to the Wyandotte Police Department, Lucy got loose from her new owner and ran excitedly toward the water, then hopped aboard a chunk of ice, after realizing the water was too cold for a swim.

According to this Facebook post, Lucy was just adopted two days prior.

As that chunk of ice continued to float away, the Wyandotte Fire Department, as well as police and animal welfare workers, all came together for the rescue.

A firefighter stood on a slippery submerged ladder, while other rescuers held onto him with a rope. Using a catchpole, the firefighter was able to lope it around Lucy’s neck, and pull her to safety.