Laid off oilfield worker waits months through pandemic to access OESC relief program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma oilfield worker who was laid off amid the pandemic says he’s been waiting months to be approved for a new program offered by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

Tony Garcia says his story of getting help through OESC is much like so many other Oklahomans.

“We’re being ignored. It’s awful,” said Garcia.

Garcia says when he applied for unemployment, it took months to see any benefits.

“I never talked to anybody, never was able to get through, so that was just a waiting game… Meanwhile, I’m burning through my savings,” said Garcia.

Once his benefits were approved, Garcia learned of a new program offered by the OESC.

It’s called the Trade and Economic Transition Dislocated Worker Program and would essentially allow displaced oilfield workers to be retrained in a new career.

“It’s for dislocated oilfield workers. They’re gonna train you and teach you a new trade. They will help you in any fashion as far as transportation, work clothes, books, any kind of equipment you may need and they pay you while you’re being trained,” said Garcia.

Garcia says he was ecstatic to learn of the program and he immediately applied.

“I could start a new career…Working in the oil field, it has a lot of ups and downs. I love the oil field, but you can’t count on it. Not in these times,” he said.

Months passed, and Garcia says, again, he never heard anything from the OESC about his application.

“I’ve called Oklahoma City and they don’t know anything about it. I’ve actually went down there and talked to some people, but there’s no results at all…It’s just a pretty sad position to be in as far as you have a grant available, qualify for it, but not get any response at all,” said Garcia.

KFOR contacted the OESC and within hours, Garcia says he received a call.

The next day, he was able to schedule an appointment for the end of December to meet with a representative about the program.

“I was shocked, because I never got a call from this particular office…I’ve heard it before, so I don’t put much stock into it,” he said.

OESC Director Shelley Zumwalt did not provide a reason as to why the application has taken so long to process, however, she does say,

“I thank this claimant for reaching out with interest in this grant program. A letter goes out to claimants who are eligible right after they have filed an unemployment claim based on the information that is provided to the agency by the claimant. The letter contains information on the program and details on an appointment that is pre-scheduled to meet with agency staff on the grant. After being contacted, staff reached out to the claimant regarding the program and discussed next steps if he is interested. If you’re interested in learning more about this program, you can find it here: Resources for Loss of Work in the Oil & Gas Industry | Oklahoma Employment Security Commission“ Shelley Zumwalt