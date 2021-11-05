Lakers Blow Another Big Lead; Lose to Thunder Again 107-104

The Thunder wrapped up their road trip to the west coast squaring off with the LeBron-less Lakers. LBJ missed the contest and will miss a week with a strained abdomen.

OKC got off to a slow start when Russell Westbrook banked a jumper off the glass to help the Lakers start on an 8-0 run. Russ finished with 27 points, six boards and five assists.

Darius Bazley was tasked with trying to slow down Anthony Davis early on, but that proved to be too much as he scored 12 of his 29 points, a game high, in the first. Lakers led 25-21 after 1.

In the second, OKC got down by as many as 19 points, but Ty Jerome got loose hitting three three pointers to pull the Thunder to within four at halftime.

In the third Josh Giddey connected with Darius Bazley on an inbounds pass from cross court as Bazley hit a three. Bazley finished with 14 as OKC would later tie the game up in the third.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off in the fourth quarter. he hit a fall away three to pull OKC within one, then hit an incredible winding layup plus a foul to help OKC out to a four point lead. He wasn’t done hitting a three from the Lakers logo giving OKC a six point lead. SGA had 28 points and six assists.

Under 30 seconds to play, Carmelo Anthony hit a pair of three pointers to pull the Lakers within three. Melo finished with 21 off the bench.

L.A. had one last chance to force OT trailing 107-104, but Russell Westbrook’s three missed and the Thunder stormed back to win by that count inside Staples Center. OKC has now comeback from 26 and 19 point deficits to beat the Lakers.

Next up for OKC, they host San Antonio on Sunday night inside the Paycom Center.