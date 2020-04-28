Live Now
Lamar to honor 2020 Seniors with billboards across the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lamar Advertising of Oklahoma City wants to honor local Seniors who may not get their ideal graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic with digital billboard signs.

You’ve had a rough end to your last year of high school. Unforgettable in a not so fun way. To help, make it a little fun, we will be posting your photos on several of our digital billboards.

Lamar Advertising of Oklahoma City in a Facebook Post

Lamar will be running these through May 24. The billboards are set to cycle through the most recent 20 photos.

Here’s where you can see the photos:

OKC and Private school billboards: Broadway Extension s/o Wilshire WS/NF, I-35 s/o SE 36th ES/SF, and I-40 e/o Penn NS/WF.

EDMOND billboards: Broadway Ext near Memorial (Both Faces)

MOORE billboards: I-35 s/o SW 19th and I-35 n/o NW 12th

NORMAN billboards: I-35 s/o Franklin Road and I-35 n/o Lindsey St

YUKON and MUSTANG area billboards: W. I-40 w/o Morgan Rd

MIDWEST CITY and DEL CITY area billboards: E. I-40 w/o MLK E. I-40 e/o Sooner Rd

To submit your photo for billboard consideration, please email your photo along with school name to seniors2020@lamar.com.

