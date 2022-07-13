WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Following the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade last month by the U.S. Supreme Court, a U.S. senator from Oklahoma is hoping to help expectant mothers.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) joined several other Republican senators to introduce the Unborn Child Support Act.

The act gives mothers the option to receive child support payments from the moment of their child’s conception.

“Now that decisions regarding how to protect life were returned to the people’s elected representatives through the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Oklahoma and other states have rightly stood for life and made all elective abortions illegal while also taking steps to support pregnant moms and families. Dads need to step up and provide for their kids. Period. Our bill helps moms in every state have access to child support throughout the entirety of their children’s lives, not just after they are born,” said Lankford.

The measure allows a court to award child support payments retroactively from the point of conception as determined by a doctor.

The bill requires judges to consult with mothers on payment plans and gives moms discretion as to whether or not child support payments will be awarded retroactively.

Supporters of the bill say that mothers take on the responsibility and the costs associated with pregnancy, so the children’s fathers should have to financially support them during that time.

“I am proud to join Sen. Cramer in introducing the Unborn Child Support Act and standing true to what being pro-life means: protecting life beginning at conception,” said Sen. Jim Inhofe. “Mothers should have the option to receive court-ordered child support well before the time of birth and this bill is a first step towards getting them and their unborn children the support they deserve.”