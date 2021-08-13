Last day to enroll in Affordable Care Act approaching fast

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Sunday will be the last day to sign up for health care through the Affordable Care Act.

The Biden administration is working to get the word out to help millions of uninsured Americans access health care immediately.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is encouraging all uninsured Americans to sign up for health care immediately.

“It’s about to close. Aug. 15 is the last date, don’t wait,” Becerra said. “During a pandemic the most important thing we can do is take care of ourselves and our health.”

President Joe Biden reopened the exchanges back in February to offer coverage to those potentially impacted by COVID-19. Becerra says millions have already benefited.

“Two and a half million Americans have taken on the president’s challenge to go on to healthcare.gov,” Becerra said. “And they have signed up”

Becerra also says plans are cheaper than ever, thanks to new subsidies which were included earlier this year in the American Rescue Plan.

“In most cases a plan isn’t going to cost more than $10 or less per month for quality health care,” Becerra said. “Don’t be surprised, go onto healthcare.gov.”

While earlier this summer there was some suggestion of another extension of former President Barack Obama’s health care law, or “Obamacare,” Becerra says for now the last day remains Aug. 15.

“So if you don’t sign up by Aug. 15, you can miss out on the peace of mind that comes from having quality health insurance,” Becerra said.

The 2022 open enrollment begins Nov. 1.