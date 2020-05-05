Last Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America cancels summer camps, trainings, activities due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Out of concern with the ongoing COVID 19 crisis, the Last Frontier Council volunteer and staff leadership has canceled in-person camps and activities until August 1, 2020.

This includes:

· Scouts BSA Resident Camp at Kerr Scout Ranch@Slippery Falls

· Cub Scout Resident Camp at Camp George Thomas

· National Youth Leadership Training at Diamond H Scout Ranch and Camp George Thomas

· District Cub Scout Day Camps

Council properties remain open for Unit camping and reservations can be placed at www.scoutingrocks.tv in the Camping section.

The decision will be continually evaluated over the summer months and any change will be communicated.