Last minute plea deal reached during trial for Edmond man’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – George Watson was set to begin his murder trial Monday morning for allegedly killing a 24-year-old Edmond man back in 2019, but at the last minute, the court concluded on a plea deal.

Watson switched his plea from not-guilty to guilty Monday, admitting he shot and killed English while he was sleeping inside his home in 2019.

Sawyer English’s father, Mitch English, took the stand to explain to the court how much hurt and damage Watson has brought to his family. Mitch is a former Oklahoma City news personality.

“I don’t hate you,” Mitch English said. “I hate what you did. Not only did I lose my son, but George Watson’s family lost thier son by him going to prison.”

The English’s, the Oklahoma County DA, and the defense team all agreed Watson will go to prison for 35 years. Once he’s released, he will serve a suspended life sentence.

“He will be an old man when he gets out,” English said. “I hope that he gets the help that he needs inside those walls. I don’t wish anything bad on him. Justice was served today.”

In a shocking turn of events, Watson turned to Mitch while giving one last testimony to the courtroom. Watson apologized and went on to say, “If I could trade my life for Sawyer to come back, I would.”

“To hear that he hated himself, it affected me,” English said.

Back in 2019, English was shot to death inside his Edmond home after Watson learned English hired his girlfriend, Lindsi Mayabb, as a prostitute. Watson and Mayabb were eventually caught in Florida. FBI agents found Mayabb through an escort service website in St. Augustine.

Nearly two years later, The Englishes tell KFOR it will take time for them to fully forgive the couple.

“I felt like what he said was sincere,” English said. “I don’t know if he’s an actor. This is my first time in a room with him and the first time I met him. I can tell you it was a very spiritual experience.”

Watson will immediately be in custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Mayabb also settled with a plea deal and testified against her boyfriend in December of 2019. She is currently serving her 10-year sentence.