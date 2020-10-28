Latta elementary PE coach charged with soliciting sex with a minor

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Latta elementary PE and assistant high school baseball/basketball coach has been charged with soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Jake Collins was arrested today by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant that was issued Tuesday.

The investigation began when Collins was accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a 16-year-old student.

The school counselor, principal, and local police worked with the victim as well as other students who also possibly received the nude photos.

After interviewing the students and school authorities, Pontotoc Sheriff’s Deputies made the arrest.

Bail is unknown at this time.