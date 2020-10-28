Latta elementary PE coach charged with soliciting sex with a minor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mugshot of Jacob Collins

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Latta elementary PE and assistant high school baseball/basketball coach has been charged with soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Jake Collins was arrested today by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant that was issued Tuesday.

The investigation began when Collins was accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a 16-year-old student.

The school counselor, principal, and local police worked with the victim as well as other students who also possibly received the nude photos.

After interviewing the students and school authorities, Pontotoc Sheriff’s Deputies made the arrest.

Bail is unknown at this time.

Latest KFOR News Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter