Laundry room incident leads to alleged crook's capture in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An alleged burglar was caught busting into an Edmond business.

Police say he broke through the door and got away with more than $20,000 worth of electronics.

Investigators say he stashed all them in a nearby laundry room before he was arrested.

"He liked what he saw in here,” Caleb Collins said.

But what the uninvited guest didn’t know is that people also had their eyes on him.

"I saw there was a lot of activity happening,” Collins said.

Caleb Collins woke up to a flood of notifications from his security system.

His media company office in downtown Edmond was ransacked overnight.

"We tallied it up and it totals to $21,000,” Collins said.

Computers, cameras, cell phones and even a drone were all swiped.

Police say Nicholas Castleman drilled through a door and kicked it in.

He was caught on camera scoping the place out, then covering up two surveillance cameras.

But there was a third one he didn’t see.

The entire two hour heist was captured on video.

Castleman was seen hoisting hardware down the hall and making multiple trips.

Police say his secret stashing location was a community laundry room at an apartment complex just two blocks away.

It was the same place Edmond Police were called to just a few hours later.

"What's going on, my man?" an officer asks.

A suspicious man matching Castleman’s description with curly two toned locks was allegedly seen “following women” into a back room carrying “a large box of electronics”.

Castleman claims he was just doing some early morning chores.

"Is that the laundry room?"

However, police put two and two together and Castleman was off to jail.

Meanwhile, his victims are upping their own game.

"We got the toughest lock we could find, industrial grade,” Collins said.

All of the stolen items were returned. Edmond Police also found an Edmond High School laptop, but it wasn’t determined stolen.